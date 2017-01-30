Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Meat & Seafood News

Williams Sausage to build $37m processing plant in Tennessee, US

FBR Staff Writer Published 30 January 2017

Williams Sausage will invest $37m to build a new processing plant in Tennessee, US to expand its production in the state.

The new plant will be built in Union City, Obion County which already houses a processing facility of the Tennessee food manufacturer.

Williams Sausage’s expansion in the city will create 226 new jobs to the Obion County in the coming five years.

The new 180,000ft2 facility will house a cold storage distribution center, a new sandwich processing line, truck maintenance operations as well as corporate offices.

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam said: “For generations, Tennessee has made some of the best-known and most-respected food brands in the world. Williams Sausage Company is part of this strong legacy and I’m pleased it has decided to build a second plant in Union City.

“This major expansion by Williams Sausage will create hundreds of new jobs for Obion County residents and bring us closer to our goal of making Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs.”

Williams Sausage’s existing Union City plant had been subject to number of expansions, with the last one completed in 2012. The plant is now operating at almost full capacity as per the food manufacturer.

Williams Sausage CEO Roger Williams said: “The support we have received from the State of Tennessee, Union City, and Obion County in this endeavor has been overwhelming and will help propel our business to a new level.

“We are extremely thankful for our existing team members and customers, who have made our business such a success that we need to build this new facility.”

Established in 1958, Williams Sausage manufactures fresh sausage, bacon, fully cooked sausage, sandwiches along with other food offerings for grocers, restaurants, food distributors and grocery warehouses.

It supplies its products to over 4,000 retail outlets across 20 US states.

