Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Agri & Animal Products
Meat & Seafood
Meat & Seafood Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Agri & Animal Products | Meat & Seafood
Meat & Seafood News

UK MPs say 2 Sisters chicken scandal not a one-off incident

FBR Staff Writer Published 20 November 2017

A group of UK Members of Parliament (MPs) said that the problems at a 2 Sisters Food Group’s plant at West Bromwich which resulted in suspension of operations over hygiene issues were not a one-off incident.

The MPs, who carried out a month-long inquiry into the scandal, said that the past record of the poultry company is far from being clean and there are valid questions to be asked of its corporate governance structure.

They added further that there was apparent laxity shown by the regulatory agencies in their monitoring of the operations of the Site D facility of the poultry plant in West Midland, given that it is considered to be a major part of the poultry food chain.

According to the MPs, any risk management study which did not give the Site D facility the highest priority and the strictest levels of scrutiny is erroneous.

The MPs demand that the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) investigation into the 2 Sisters case should evaluate the quality of its risk assessment to take better account of the management’s history and the role of the facility in the food chain and the various farmers and suppliers who demand on it.

The scandal came out in the open following reports from the Guardian and ITV News in which workers at the 2 Sisters at West Bromwich were alleged of changing the dates of slaughter to extend the shelf life of the processed meat. Following it, Marks & Spencer, Aldi, The Co-op, Lidl and other retailers had stopped taking the chicken products from the 2 Sisters facility.

The MPs said that 2 Sisters' CEO Ranjit Singh Boparan had written to them promising to carry out various reforms like installing CCTVs in all plants, having a full-time FSA inspector to oversee operations among others to fix the problems.

The MPs, in a statement, said: “The modern food supply chain is incredibly fragile and sensitive. A failure in a single section of the chain can have catastrophic effects on hundreds of small suppliers and farmers.

“As well as the personal cost to Mr Boparan of the temporary suspension of Site D, many others have lost out from the failings highlighted in his plant. In that context we were pleased to hear of the short- and medium-term steps he is taking to prevent a re-occurrence and future stoppages in his plant.”

Image: 2 Sisters’ poultry business has been in the middle of a major scandal. Photo: Courtesy of lkunl/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Agri & Animal Products> Meat & Seafood

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Meat
Meat & Seafood News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Emsland Group – Producer of Potato Starch and Derivatives Emsland Group is Germany’s largest producer of potato starch, as well as a worldwide manufacturer of refined starch products, fibres, potato flakes and granules. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers TIPPER TIE - Suppliers of Food Processing and Packaging Machines TIPPER TIE is a worldwide supplier of processing and packaging machines. A Dover company with a long history in the meat and poultry industries, TIPPER TIE is also active in baked goods, produce, nuts, food ingredients and pet food. Outside of food, the company is a trusted partner to manufacturers of packaged explosives, adhesives, sealants and other industrial products. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers Marel Stork Poultry Processing - Global Supplier of Poultry Processing Equipment, Integrated Systems and Services With decades’ worth of experience, Marel Stork Poultry Processing has displayed dedication through a number of well-executed projects, from all over the world. We have become a leading figure in the technology market for innovative inline poultry processing equipment. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers Denico - Food Ingredients Denico is a Danish based, family-owned ingredient company. We develop and manufacture innovative functional solutions of ingredients, additives, spices and flavor compounds. We are experts in developing and optimizing recipe formulations for the meat & poultry processing industry. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers

Meat & Seafood Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.