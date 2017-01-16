Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Meat & Seafood News

UK competition watchdog clears Boparan, Bernard Matthews merger

Published 16 January 2017

The UK competition watchdog has cleared the food industry tycoon Ranjit Boparan’s acquisition of turkey producer Bernard Matthews.

In September last year, Boparan, owner of 2 Sisters Food Group, acquired turkey producer Bernard Matthews for an undisclosed amount.

The deal was expected to save 2,000 jobs in the Norfolk-based turkey company, Sky News reported.

However, in October 2016, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had initiated a probe.

CMA claimed to have found reasonable grounds for suspecting that Ranjit Boparan and Baljinder Boparan and the business formerly carried on by Bernard Matthews have ceased to be distinct.

In November, it said: “The CMA is considering whether it is or may be the case that this transaction has resulted in the creation of a relevant merger situation under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002 and, if so, whether the creation of that situation has resulted, or may be expected to result, in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.”

Bernard Matthews was sold by Rutland Partners, a private equity firm which took over the turkey firm in 2013 and ran it for three years.

The company announced in July last year that it plans to sell the company as it came under pressure to raise revenues.

The Europe's largest turkey producing company employed over 2,000 people across Norfolk and Suffolk, BBC reported.

Great Witchingham, Norfolk-headquartered company faced severe problems after an outbreak of bird flu at its factory at Holton in Suffolk in 2007.

It recorded a drastic decrease in sales following the outbreak of the H5N1 virus at its Suffolk poultry farm, which resulted in the culling of over 150,000 birds on the farm.



Source: Company Press Release

