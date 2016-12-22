Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Meat & Seafood News

Tyson Foods to expand poultry plant in Kentucky, US

FBR Staff Writer Published 22 December 2016

Tyson Foods has announced that it will invest $13.5m to expand its poultry plant in Robards, Kentucky to upgrade its product mix.

The Arkansas based food major plans to make significant enhancements to the plant as part of an ongoing strategy to maximize efficiencies besides helping it in meeting increased demand for its products.

In the process, the capital improvement project is expected to strengthen the future of the production operation at the plant and in turn open up an additional 66 jobs in Robards.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) will be backing the expansion project with tax incentives.

Additionally, the state of Kentucky will assist with new and existing employee training programs.

Tyson Foods poultry president Noel White said: “This is an investment in our plant and in our people.

“We appreciate doing business in Kentucky and thank the KEDFA for all it has done to make this project possible.”

Expected to be completed by January 2017, the improvements in the plant would feature addition of new freezer equipment and two production lines along with processes and technology to address parameters like food safety and quality, and workplace safety.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin said: “Tyson is once again proving its strong commitment to Kentucky's economy. The jobs created by this investment from one of the most recognized names in protein production, will further strengthen Kentucky’s thriving food and beverage industry.

“We’re proud that Tyson Foods and its employees help feed the world from Robards, Kentucky. We are grateful that the company’s growing presence will continue to support Henderson County’s economy.”

The Robards plant, which was acquired by Tyson Foods in 1998, manufactures chicken products under the Tyson brand.

In another recent development, Tyson Foods had launched a $150m venture capital fund, earlier this month, to invest in food startups.

Image: On average Tyson Foods processes more than 41 million chickens each week. Photo: courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc.

