Meat & Seafood News

Tyson Foods recalls over two million pounds of chicken products

FBR Staff Writer Published 12 June 2017

Tyson Foods is recalling about 2.4 million pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products because of misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The known allergen ingredient in the form of milk had come from one of the company's suppliers who notified the Arkansas-based food giant of the same.

As per Tyson Foods, the ingredients were used in production of select RTE chicken products for its foodservice customers.

It further added that the affected chicken products are not available for purchase for normal customers across retail outlets.

The products in question were manufactured between 17 August 2016 and 14 January 2017 and are unlikely to be currently in distribution.

Products bearing establishment number “P-1325” inside the USDA mark of inspection have been subject to recall by the food company. The RTE breaded chicken products had been shipped nationwide for institutional use including schools which had bought them through Tyson Food’s commercial channels.

Tyson Foods has traced out the source of the problem and stated that it is working with affected foodservice customers to bring back and/or remove all recalled products dispatched to thirty states.

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) stated: “There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

“These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

In another food recall incident, Conagra Brands has recalled around 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The Conagra products subject to recall contain undeclared milk and were produced on 5 January and 17 January, stated the FSIS.

Image: Chicken processing at a Tyson Foods’ facility. Photo: courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc.

