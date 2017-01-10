Thai Union sets up new subsidiary for Chinese seafood market

Seafood giant Thai Union Group has announced the establishment of a wholly owned subsidiary in China to sell its products in the country.

The subsidiary Tai Wan Sheng Aquatic Trading (China) will be responsible for marketing, branding, sales and distribution of seafood and pre-packaged food products of Thai Union.

Thai Union managing director for emerging markets Faisal Sheikh will be appointed as the authorized representative of the company.

Setting of a new Chinese subsidiary is expected to enable Thai Union to participate in growing market for frozen, chilled and premium ambient seafood.

The benefits also include development of organic presence in China and building a platform for growth, target revenue by 2020.

Tai Wan Sheng Aquatic Trading will be located in Shanghai, China and will get funding for its operations from Thai Union’s working capital.

Thai Union also announced that its subsidiary Thai Union Manufacturing has sold 50% shares Century (Shanghai) Trading to Century Pacific Food for $0.62m in cash.

It said that the sale will offer an “opportunity to establish wholly owned subsidiary in China to set up independent operations to market, import and sell our complete portfolio of seafood brands and products and develop new products as required by the market.”

In December last year, Thai Union announced to invest $90m to increase the supply of sustainable tuna, as part of its new tuna strategy.

It made a commitment to ensure that 100% of its branded tuna is sustainably sourced and aims to achieve a minimum of 75% by the end of 2020.