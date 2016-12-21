Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Meat & Seafood News

Teagasc appoints John Colreavy as Meat Technology Centre director

Published 21 December 2016

Teagasc has appointed John Colreavy as director of the Meat Technology Centre (MTC).

The MTC is a new Enterprise Ireland, industry-led initiative that will build a strategic research and innovation base in beef and sheepmeat processing in Ireland.

The Centre will be a ‘one-stop shop’ for meat processing research and technology, serving as a hub to co-ordinate all beef and sheepmeat processing research needs.

The MTC has emerged from a five-year research vision from IBEC’s Meat Industry Ireland industry group presented to Enterprise Ireland. The MTC is hosted by Teagasc at its Ashtown Food Research Facility in Dublin, with Declan Troy, Assistant Director of Research at Teagasc as the academic sponsor.

Dublin Institute of Technology (DIT), University College Cork (UCC) and the Irish Cattle Breeders Federation (ICBF) are also involved as research providers. The companies behind the initiative are ABP Ireland, Ashbourne Meat Processors, Dawn Meats Group, Dunbia (Ireland), Hilton Foods Ireland, Irish Country Meats, Kepak Group, Liffey Meats, and Slaney Foods International.

John Colreavy has MSc and PhD qualifications from the University of Surrey and UMIST (Manchester) in the UK. His experience spans almost three decades engaged in the commercialisation of research within the private sector having worked with ICI Paints Research, British Steel Technical and Courtauld’s International.

 This was followed by a decade as founding Director of DIT’s CREST Centre (surface coatings) and a further decade with Enterprise Ireland, initially as an SRO.

Since returning to Enterprise Ireland in June 2012 as a Senior Development Advisor, he was responsible for significant commercial investments in the meat sector, resulting in company investments of €44.3m and the creation of an additional 635 jobs. He has authored over 500 certified technical consultancy reports in the UK and Ireland.

Congratulating John on his appointment Dr Frank O Mara, Director of Research in Teagasc said: “John brings a wealth of experience to this role which will help create a ‘Technically smart, competitive and consumer oriented meat processing’ industry, He will drive the MTC research programme, innovating for consistent meat quality excellence and innovating for value in Irish meat processing.”

Enterprise Ireland Divisional Manager Food Michael Cantwell added: “This Enterprise Ireland funded Meat Technology Centre is a fantastic initiative for the Meat Industry. We are delighted at the pro-active involvement and support from Ireland’s leading meat processors and look forward to ground breaking developments over the coming years that will benefit the entire Meat industry, I would like to congratulate John on his appointment and wish him and all the team every success in the coming year.”



Source: Company Press Release

CSB-System - Design, Develop, Supply & Implement Business Software Solutions CSB-System designs, develops, supplies and implements business software solutions tailored to the needs of food and beverage manufacturers globally. The company's ERP software, MES software, Traceability software, and Warehousing and Distribution software offer a number of important benefits, such as improved efficiencies, effective production planning and management, integrated processing and packing lines and comprehensive monitoring.

GEA Food Solutions - Equipment for Safe, Healthy and Nutritious Food Processing Products GEA equipment produces and packages healthy, nutritious and appealing foods as safely and environmentally responsibly as possible. Typical examples of our customers' end products include round meat, ham, sausages, caseready meats, sliced meat and cheese, and further processed products such as hamburgers, nuggets and ready-to-eat meals.

Kroma - Fish Gutting and Filleting Machines Kroma supplies gutting and filleting machines globally, and is well-known for designing and producing machines for processing fish. We can deliver standalone machines as well as complete turnkey projects with all the necessary machines and installations for a successful fish production.

