Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Agri & Animal Products
Meat & Seafood
Meat & Seafood Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Agri & Animal Products | Meat & Seafood
Meat & Seafood News

South African competition watchdog raids meat suppliers over price fixing

FBR Staff Writer Published 15 June 2017

The Competition Commission of South Africa has launched raids at 13 premises of seven meat suppliers in three provinces as part of its investigation into the alleged fixing of prices and trading conditions.

Under the scanner of the Commission probe are Karan Beef, Sparta Foods, Chalmar Beef, Beefmaster Kimberley, Morgan Beef, Beefcor, Fabvleis and Midland Meat.

The seven meat companies operate in Gauteng, the Free State and Northern Cape provinces.

The Competition Commission stated: “The search and seizure operations are conducted with due regard to the rights of all the affected persons.

“The Commission obtained search and seizure warrants from the High Court Gauteng Division, Pretoria; the Northern Cape Division, Kimberley; and the Free State Division in Bloemfontein in terms of section 46 of the Competition Act.”

As per the Commission, the meat suppliers buy weaner calves from farmers to feed them in bulk for the preparation for slaughtering in beef production. The meat suppliers under the probe also sell beef to both wholesale and retail customers.

It is alleged that the seven meat suppliers have entered into an understanding, and perhaps may have also engaged to collude in practices to fix the prices and trading conditions for buying weaner calves from farmers.

Another allegation faced by the meat suppliers is that they had come to an agreement to fix the selling prices of their meat products to wholesale and retail customers.

Terming the meat industry to be a significant part of the food sector and as one of its priority sectors, the Commission said that it continues to be committed to fight collusion in the food industry.

Image: South Africa’s Competition Commission is investigating into price fixing by seven meat suppliers. Photo: courtesy of Suat Eman/Freedigitalphotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Agri & Animal Products> Meat & Seafood

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Meat
Meat & Seafood News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neogen Europe - The People Behind Food Safety and Security The consistent and significant growth of Neogen Europe since the company was established 14 years ago has seen it become a leading supplier of innovative food safety products in Europe. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers Kroma - Fish Gutting and Filleting Machines Kroma supplies gutting and filleting machines globally, and is well-known for designing and producing machines for processing fish. We can deliver standalone machines as well as complete turnkey projects with all the necessary machines and installations for a successful fish production. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers GEA Food Solutions - Equipment for Safe, Healthy and Nutritious Food Processing Products GEA equipment produces and packages healthy, nutritious and appealing foods as safely and environmentally responsibly as possible. Typical examples of our customers’ end products include round meat, ham, sausages, caseready meats, sliced meat and cheese, and further processed products such as hamburgers, nuggets and ready-to-eat meals. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers Denico - Food Ingredients Denico is a Danish based, family-owned ingredient company. We develop and manufacture innovative functional solutions of ingredients, additives, spices and flavor compounds. We are experts in developing and optimizing recipe formulations for the meat & poultry processing industry. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers

Meat & Seafood Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.