Meat & Seafood News

Smithfield closes acquisition of Clougherty Packing from Hormel

FBR Staff Writer Published 04 January 2017

Multinational food company Smithfield Foods has completed the $145m acquisition of Clougherty Packing from Hormel Foods.

Southern California based Clougherty Packing is the owner of bacon and sausage brand Farmer John and deli meat and specialty sausage brand Saag’s Specialty Meats as well as PFFJ farm operations.

Its acquisition by Smithfield was closed after securing the approval for the sale by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US.

Through the purchase, Smithfield has added three farms situated across Arizona, Wyoming and California into its hog production unit.

Smithfield’s packaged meats division operations vice president Kenneth J. Baptist will head the operations of Farmer John. Both Farmer John and Saag’s Specialty Meats brands would now be part of Farmer John.

Baptist is said to have more than 10 years of experience at Smithfield and an overall experience of more than three decades in the food industry.

Smithfield Foods president and CEO Kenneth M. Sullivan said: “With this one acquisition, we’ve created a more efficient supply chain coast-to-coast and expanded our operations, product portfolio as well as our customer and consumer base.”

A subsidiary of the Hong Kong Exchange listed WH Group, Smithfield is among the leading pork processors and hog producers in the world with an annual revenue of $14bn.

Some of its packaged meat brands in the US include Smithfield, Kretschmar, Eckrich, Farmland, Armour, Nathan's Famous, Cook's, Gwaltney, John Morrell, Curly's, Margherita, Healthy Ones, Carando, Krakus, Berlinki and Morliny.

Image: Smithfield has acquired Clougherty Packing from Hormel. Photo: courtesy of Hormel Foods Corporation.

