Meat & Seafood News

Seaboard Triumph Foods to start new pork processing plant operations

FBR Staff Writer Published 04 September 2017

Seaboard Triumph Foods (STF) is set to begin commercial operations at its new pork processing plant in Sioux City, Iowa from 5 September 2017.

STF said that the new facility will make use of robotics and other technologies to supply a range of fresh pork products for retail, international, food service and upcoming processing markets.

Initially, the facility will commence operations with one shift. The facility has a capacity to process more than 10,000 head of market hogs per day in a single shift.

Upon reaching full capacity it can employ approximately 1,100 people.  

The pork produced by the new plant will be marketed and sold under the Prairie Fresh Premium Pork and Seaboard Farms brands.

The Sioux City plant will also supply Daily’s Premium Meats with raw materials for its premium pork products along with raw and precooked bacon.

Regional farmers, who align with Seaboard Foods’ and Triumph Foods’ animal care and environmental stewardship practices, supply approximately 30% of the market hogs at the Sioux City plant. The remaining hogs will be supplied by Triumph Foods producer-owners and Seaboard Foods’ farms.

STF is a joint venture formed by Seaboard Foods and Triumph Foods in September 2015 to build a new pork processing facility in Sioux City.

Since then, various local and regional contractors have been associated with STF and its construction management firm Epstein to build the facility.

Seaboard Foods and Triumph Foods jointly own Daily’s Premium Meats that produces premium bacon products and supplies across the US and globally.

Image: Seaboard Triumph Foods to start Sioux City pork processing plant operations. Photo: Courtesy of ©2017 SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS.

