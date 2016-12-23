Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Meat & Seafood News

Ruiz Food Products recalls beef and cheese tortilla products due to foreign matter contamination

Published 23 December 2016

Ruiz Food Products is recalling approximately 23,544 pounds of beef and cheese tortilla products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically brittle clear plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The beef and cheese tortilla products were produced on Nov. 18, 2016. The following products are subject to recall:

4.5-lb. cases containing 24 pieces of “RANCHERO COOKED BEEF & CHEESE WRAPPED IN A BATTERED FLOUR TORTILLA,” with a production date of “16 323” and a product code of “86-390.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 17523A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to institutions in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.  Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.  

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.



Source: Company Press Release

Related Sectors
Agri & Animal Products> Meat & Seafood
Marketing & Regulatory> Regulatory & Food Safety

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Meat, Fish and Poultry
Meat & Seafood News

