Plukon Food to acquire 97% stake in French poultry company Duc

Plukon Food Group has entered into agreements to acquire 97% stake in French poultry company Duc.

For this, Plukon through a subsidiary has agreed to acquire Duc’s new shares.

Separately, it will acquire shares held by the majority stakeholders in Duc to take its overall interest in the French poultry firm to 97%.

After the acquisition of new shares, Plukon plans to launch a simplified takeover bid.

Duc shares, which are currently on the Euronext Paris listing, are expected to be delisted following the transfer of all shares to Plukon through a mandatory squeeze out.

Both Plukon and DUC claim to focus on quality, fresh products for the retail sector and developing new concepts for reducing antibiotics usage and improvement of animal welfare.

Plukon Food CEO Peter Poortinga said: “The acquisition of DUC enables Plukon Food Group to further implement its retail strategy in France as a national producer. The current growth plans in France are strengthened as a result of this acquisition.”

Plukon Food said that it will form a new group post acquisition which will continue to work with Duc’s poultry farmers and look for further expansion of the business.

The acquisition is subject to approval from competent competition authorities among other customary conditions.

Plukon, a poultry meat producer, has 13 facilities across Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium. Employing around 4,500 people, it has eight slaughterhouses along with five processing and packaging facilities.

Duc which employs around 800 people has four production facilities in France along with a small production plant in Bulgaria.

It specializes in poultry production, slaughter, packaging and marketing. Duc claims to have a slaughter volume of 600 thousand chicken every week besides a weekly processing of 30 thousand turkeys.

Image: Plukon Food Group will acquire Duc for an undisclosed price. Photo: courtesy of Plukon Food Group.