Meat & Seafood News

Pei Wei launches wok-tossed and sauced Asian wings

Published 27 January 2017

Pei Wei, the leader in delivering a handcrafted Pan-Asian culinary experience, has launched three new Asian chicken wing flavors.

It is estimated that Americans will eat more than 1.3 billion chicken wings on Sunday, Feb. 5. Available in party platters of 24 or single servings of six, Pei Wei's new wok-tossed and sauced wings offer an authentically Asian dish, twice rendered for crispiness, featuring bold flavors that include:

Szechuan Spice: Dry rubbed with spices and brown sugar to infuse the chicken with bold tastes that intensify and caramelize during cooking, these spicy wings have a deep, rich color and flavor.

Honey Sriracha: A delicious twist on one of Pei Wei's signature flavor profiles, the wings are wok-tossed in a spicy honey Sriracha sauce to achieve crispy perfection, then garnished with sesame seeds and scallions.

Thai Sweet Chili: These saucy, crispy wings deliver all flavor sensations: sweet, sour, salty, bitter and umami – a distinctively savory flavor in many Asian condiments and ingredients – by combining lemongrass, mint, ginger, garlic chile paste and Fresno chiles.

"Our new wings are the latest menu items to evolve from our Test Kitchen in Scottsdale, and offer a way to take your game day spread to the next level," said Pei Wei Chief Marketing Officer Clay Dover. "All three wing varieties bring unique, bold flavors and an innovative twist to our Pan-Asian cuisine."

Founded in 2000, Scottsdale, Arizona-based Pei Wei is a Pan-Asian, fast casual restaurant that offers guests a way to eat well, be well and live well. Pei Wei prepares each dish to order using freshly chopped ingredients, purposely chosen for nutrition as well as flavor, and in the tradition of ancient Asian cooking methods.



Source: Company Press Release

