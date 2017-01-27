Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Meat & Seafood News

North American Meat Institute launches new MyMeatUp app

Published 27 January 2017

The North American Meat Institute (NAMI) has unveiled the first-of-its-kind mobile app aimed at helping consumers become more confident when buying meat and poultry.

The free MyMeatUp app is the only available app with a full guide to beef, pork, lamb and veal retail meat cuts, and draws on content from, a popular resource that was launched in 2016. 

"This dynamic, interactive app offers consumers a convenient, go-to guide that will equip shoppers with essential tips when buying, preparing and cooking meat and poultry products," said NAMI President and CEO Barry Carpenter

 "It is a great resource, particularly for younger shoppers just starting to navigate the grocery store on their own for themselves and their families, to answer any questions they have about the meat in the case."

Consumers, especially millennial shoppers, often express uncertainty about how to select and prepare meat and poultry products sold at retail.  MyMeatUp addresses that critical knowledge gap with its unique cuts of meat feature that visually displays the most common retail beef, veal, pork and lamb cuts. 

By selecting a specific part of an animal, shoppers can view images of common retail cuts, along with corresponding explanations, creative recipe ideas and proper cooking methods.  Users can also take advantage of the app's search function to quickly find information about cuts with which they are unfamiliar, making it a must-have resource when shopping.    

Beyond the guide to different cuts, MyMeatUp offers a searchable glossary of common terms found on meat product labels, such as "natural," "grass-fed," "antibiotic-free" and "no hormones added," among others. 

The app also addresses common questions about the meat and poultry industry including antibiotic use in animal agriculture, animal welfare practices, environmental concerns and nutrition facts.  It includes important food safety and preparation tips, along with a video guide to using a meat thermometer. 

These features aim to provide much-needed clarity and transparency to consumers navigating the abundance of choices offered in the meat case to ensure purchases match their preferences.  

NAMI is a national trade association that represents companies that process 95 percent of red meat and 70 percent of turkey products in the US and their suppliers throughout America.



Source: Company Press Release

