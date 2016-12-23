Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Meat & Seafood News

NaturalShrimp collaborates with Filtertech on shrimp growing technology

Published 23 December 2016

US-based NaturalShrimp and its technology partner F&T Water Solutions have collaborated with Filtertech to manufacture shrimp production equipment.

The production equipment to be manufactured as part of the collaboration will be installed at NaturalShrimp's facility in La Coste, Texas.

NaturalShrimp president Gerald Easterling said: "We are excited to begin production of this game changing technology to grow commercial quantities of shrimp in a land-based environment."

The equipment will be used for growing shrimp without using chemicals and/or antibiotics.

The manufacturing of production equipment package will begin in January next year, with plans to complete installation in the first quarter of the same year.

Based in San Antonio, in La Coste, Texas, NaturalShrimp is an agro-tech company that has developed and tested the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp indoors using proprietary technologies in a system that produces healthful, naturally grown shrimp without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals.

F&T Water Solutions offers wastewater treatment solutions such as electrocoagulation, desalination and heavy metals absorbent systems for discharge and disposal requirements.

Its systems will be used to harvest waste resources, therefore reducing water treatment capital and operational expenses.

Filtertech produces liquid filtration and waste disposal equipment for industrial applications, including wire drawing, aluminum and steel rolling, machining, grinding, process water filtration, and coolant disposal.

