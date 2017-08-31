Nathan’s Famous expands product portfolio in grocery stores across US

Fast food restaurant chain Nathan’s Famous has introduced pre-cooked, quarter-pound steak patties for purchase at retail grocery stores across the US.

The new Nathan’s Famous Steak Patties are made with fresh beef, with no fillers or artificial flavors. They are available in two four-pack varieties, Original and Cheddar Cheese, at select retailers nationwide including Kroger, Super Target, and Publix.

Each quarter-pound Nathan’s Famous Steak Patty is seared, slow cooked, and individually wrapped to lock in flavor and freshness. Our unique pre-cook process allows consumers to dial-in their desired level of doneness by simply heating in the microwave for specified lengths of time.

“Nathan’s Famous Steak Patties give consumers exactly what they’re looking for – a fast, convenient way to enjoy a fresh burger in seconds, all without the hassles of the grill and regardless of the weather,” said Mike Paribello, Smithfield Foods senior director of marketing.

“We’re excited to bring a premium beef patty to the refrigerated aisle and show how pre-packaged, pre-cooked patties can be an easy and delicious meal solution for families across the country.”

Smithfield Foods is the licensee of Nathan's Famous pre-packaged hot dogs, selling a wide variety of beef franks at more than 20,000 supermarkets and wholesale club stores across the country including natural casing, skinless, bun-length, 50 percent reduced fat, angus, and more.

Source: Company Press Release