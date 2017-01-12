Multivac buys stake in meat equipment manufacturer TVI

Multivac Sepp Haggenmüller has acquired a 49.9% stake in meat equipment manufacturer TVI Entwicklung und Produktion based in Irschenberg, Germany for an undisclosed price.

The German food packaging company, which has global operations, stated that the acquisition was a significant step on the strategic front, enabling it to offer in future complete production lines from a single source.

Founded in 2004, TVI manufactures meat portioning machines as well as complete portioning lines.

TVI’s product range include solutions for tempering, portioning and pressing along with manufacturing of equipment for winding grill sticks and kebab skewers.

By selling the stake to Multivac, TVI will, wherever sensible, use its new stakeholder’s sales and service network and in turn create new sales markets.

The partnership will focus on linking and integrating Multivac’s packaging machines and TVI’s products into complete lines with enhanced automation levels, machine availability and efficiency.

TVI will operate as an independent company in the future under its joint partners and managing directors Michel Anton and Thomas Völkl, and its CEO Boris Bachmeier.

As a result of strong expansion, the two companies investing jointly in a new production and office facility having a demonstration and customer center at Bruckmühl. Opening of this new site is planned between 2017 end and the beginning of 2018.

TVI employs around 90 people at its Irschenberg site in Bavaria State where it claims to develop and manufacture around 180 machines every year.

It delivers individual components along with complete production lines with equipment ranging from freezing and tempering for the meat industry.