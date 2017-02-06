Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Agri & Animal Products
Meat & Seafood
Meat & Seafood Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Agri & Animal Products | Meat & Seafood
Meat & Seafood News

Midamar launches new products at Gulfood

Published 06 February 2017

Midamar will launch its newly developed Chicago Style Italian beef line at Gulfood Dubai, which will take place from 26 February to 2 March.

The firm will also introduce beef breakfast strips for the food-service sector.

Midamar will be serving samples of our newly launched beef strips, Chicago Style Beef, beef jerky, smoked franks and hot links. These new items performed very well amongst Chefs and end consumers in Middle Eastern test markets.

Midamar is a Halal brand that offers customers premium quality halal beef, chicken, turkey and lamb products. At Gulfood, the company will introduce the new food-service pack of award winning hickory smoked Beef Breakfast Strips. These strips are perfect for world-class breakfast restaurants and hotel buffets.

Midamar will also be launching a delicious beef jerky snack at Gulfood. This premium beef jerky has a delicious smoked flavor and is also tender and easy to chew. It truly redefines beef jerky snacks.

"Midamar's recipe for success is high quality ingredients mixed innovative processing. Our products are based on tried and true recipes and made for discriminating customers who expect great tasting, quality products.

“This year Midamar will be serving innovative new items like layout style Beef Strips and Hot Links which have performed very well in the USA market," explained Midamar International Director, Brandon Baker.

Delegates will also sample the new Sliced Roasted Chicago Style Italian Beef available for the food-service sector. This deli meat received 'two thumbs up" in taste tests by chefs across the UAE.

Besides the new Halal Beef Jerky, Midamar will also be launching spicy Beef Hot Links and smoky Campfire Grillers. There is no other product like these in the Middle East and GCC. They are delicious premium beef franks, made without organ meat or fillers, perfectly spiced.

The hot links have additional peppers to give it an extra kick and the Campfire Grillers have an authentic smoky goodness. This product is a customer favorite receiving glowing reviews in the USA.

According to Alaa Kamal, Midamar Director for the Middle East, "Gulfood is a very dynamic and impressive event. We meet people and sample products and processes from around the world.

Midamar is one of the first USA based companies to exhibit at Gulfood in Dubai. We have been exhibiting at Gulfood since its launch more than 20 years ago and this exhibition keeps getting bigger and better. We enjoy reconnecting with customers and associates at Gulfood.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Agri & Animal Products> Meat & Seafood

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Meat
Meat & Seafood News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neogen Europe - The People Behind Food Safety and Security The consistent and significant growth of Neogen Europe since the company was established 14 years ago has seen it become a leading supplier of innovative food safety products in Europe. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers 3M Food Safety - Sample Preparation, Identification, Testing and Monitoring 3M Food Safety is a leading global manufacturer of innovative solutions that help the food and beverage industries optimise the quality and safety of their products to enable consumer protection. At every step, 3M is dedicated to providing solutions that help mitigate risk, improve operational efficiencies and impact the bottom line. We are committed to maximising product safety for consumers and protecting the reputation and brand of our customers. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers Denico - Food Ingredients Denico is a Danish based, family-owned ingredient company. We develop and manufacture innovative functional solutions of ingredients, additives, spices and flavor compounds. We are experts in developing and optimizing recipe formulations for the meat & poultry processing industry. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers TREIF - Passion for Food Cutting TREIF is a leading international business in the field of food cutting technology. TREIF (Oberlahr, Germany) is developing and manufacturing innovative machines, production lines and systems exclusively for cutting and slicing food (slicer, dicer, portion cutting machines). The company is developing and executing customer oriented cutting solutions not only for the industry which includes e.g. machines for slicing to a prescribed weight, but also for shop applications, supermarkets and canteens. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers

Meat & Seafood Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.