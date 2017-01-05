Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Meat & Seafood News

Merck’s MilliporeSigma acquires food safety testing firm BioControl

FBR Staff Writer Published 05 January 2017

MilliporeSigma, a life science business of Merck, has acquired Washington State based food safety testing company BioControl Systems for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition is said to be in line with MilliporeSigma’s vision to grow in significant geographies and deliver improved services to customers in food and beverage safety testing among other applied settings.

Particularly in the US, MilliporeSigma sees new growth opportunities through the acquisition.

According to the life sciences company, BioControl's rapid detection technology and validated testing platforms from third parties augments its own portfolio of instruments and consumables related to the food pathogen testing workflow.

MilliporeSigma CEO Udit Batra, who is also a member of the executive board of Merck, Darmstadt, Germany, said: "BioControl's acquisition strengthens our ability to help customers protect the global food supply by providing an expansive portfolio of state-of-the-art testing technology.

"BioControl's innovative assays and validated kits, when combined with MilliporeSigma's strengths in microbiology, filtration and e-commerce will create a strong global provider aimed at solving tough challenges in the food pathogen testing space."

BioControl's product portfolio features pathogen detection kits that identify food poisoning bacteria in food and ingredients. Its major customers are said to be meat producers.

BioControl president and chief executive Phil Feldsine said: "MilliporeSigma's global market presence as a leader in laboratory sciences will introduce BioControl's innovative, customer oriented solutions to a much broader base worldwide while providing existing customers with access to MilliporeSigma's food safety product portfolio and expertise.

“The opportunity for BioControl to become part of a world class 350-year-old organization with a reputation for doing it the right way is very rewarding."

Image: The acquisition of BioControl allows MilliporeSigma to offer its customers complete workflow solutions for food pathogen testing. Photo: courtesy of MilliporeSigma.

