Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Agri & Animal Products
Meat & Seafood
Meat & Seafood Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Agri & Animal Products | Meat & Seafood
Meat & Seafood News

New beef and sheep meat research programme launched in Ireland

FBR Staff Writer Published 17 April 2017

A new €8.1m five-year research and innovation program, focusing specifically on meat processing, has been launched at the Teagasc Ashtown Research Centre in Dublin.

Dubbed as Meat Technology Ireland (MTI), the program has been developed by the Irish meat industry and co-financed by Enterprise Ireland along with a group of nine beef and sheepmeat processing firms.

It was launched by the Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell O’Connor and the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed.

The MTI aims to create a one-stop destination for research and technology innovation in the Irish meat processing sector.

According to Enterprise Ireland CEO Julie Sinnamon, the government agency’s strategy is to help Irish companies build scale and expand their footprint in global markets.

Sinnamon added that MTI will directly promote innovation in the agri-food industry and subsequently contribute towards the growth of exports.

She also said: “The need for greater levels of innovation among Irish companies as part of their response to Brexit is crucial and the launch of Meat Technology Ireland today is well timed, pooling the innovative talents of all the stakeholders involved to compete internationally offering best in class and further leveraging our strong international reputation in the provision of quality meat products.”

Teagasc, Ireland’s agriculture and food development authority, will host MTI at its Dublin-located Ashtown Food Research Facility.

Teagasc Director Prof Gerry Boyle said: “Teagasc is delighted to be working with Enterprise Ireland, industry partners and other academic research organisations, to harness the collective information and research expertise available to the Irish meat industry, and to seek out new knowledge, to create innovative solutions for the commercial sector to exploit, for the betterment of all involved in the livestock sectors in Ireland.

“Meat Technology Ireland, hosted at Teagasc Ashtown, will serve as a hub to co-ordinate all beef and sheep meat processing research needs.”

Research providers in the program are Dublin Institute of Technology (DIT), Dublin City University (DCU), Irish Cattle Breeders Federation (ICBF), and University College Cork (UCC).

MTI has industrial backing from ABP Ireland, Ashbourne Meat Processors, Dawn Meats Group, Dunbia (Ireland), Hilton Foods Ireland, Kepak Group, Slaney Foods International, Liffey Meats and Irish Country Meats.

Image: Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD with John Malone, Chairman, Meat Technology Ireland; Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell O’Connor TD; Professor Gerry Boyle, Director of Teagasc; CEO Enterprise Ireland, Julie Sinnamon and Dr Noel Cawley, Chairman Teagasc, at the launch of MTI. Photo: courtesy of Teagasc.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Agri & Animal Products> Meat & Seafood

Related Dates
2017> April

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Meat
Meat & Seafood News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

TREIF - Passion for Food Cutting TREIF is a leading international business in the field of food cutting technology. TREIF (Oberlahr, Germany) is developing and manufacturing innovative machines, production lines and systems exclusively for cutting and slicing food (slicer, dicer, portion cutting machines). The company is developing and executing customer oriented cutting solutions not only for the industry which includes e.g. machines for slicing to a prescribed weight, but also for shop applications, supermarkets and canteens. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers Kroma - Fish Gutting and Filleting Machines Kroma supplies gutting and filleting machines globally, and is well-known for designing and producing machines for processing fish. We can deliver standalone machines as well as complete turnkey projects with all the necessary machines and installations for a successful fish production. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers Denico - Food Ingredients Denico is a Danish based, family-owned ingredient company. We develop and manufacture innovative functional solutions of ingredients, additives, spices and flavor compounds. We are experts in developing and optimizing recipe formulations for the meat & poultry processing industry. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers Marel Stork Poultry Processing - Global Supplier of Poultry Processing Equipment, Integrated Systems and Services With decades’ worth of experience, Marel Stork Poultry Processing has displayed dedication through a number of well-executed projects, from all over the world. We have become a leading figure in the technology market for innovative inline poultry processing equipment. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers

Meat & Seafood Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.