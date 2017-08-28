Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Agri & Animal Products
Meat & Seafood
Meat & Seafood Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Agri & Animal Products | Meat & Seafood
Meat & Seafood News

Hormel Foods acquires Brazilian meat firm Cidade do Sol

FBR Staff Writer Published 28 August 2017

US-based Hormel Foods has entered into South America with the acquisition of Brazilian meat company Cidade do Sol for about $104m.

Cidade do Sol offers over 70 products in 15 categories that include meats like mortadella, sausage and salami for Brazilian retail and foodservice markets under the Ceratti brand.

The acquisition allows Hormel Foods to establish a full in-country presence with a team of professionals in sales, marketing, operations, logistics and accounting. 

The purchase price is subject to customary working capital adjustments.

Hormel Foods president and CEO Jim Snee said: "The Ceratti brand has a strong family ownership and a rapidly-growing distribution of its portfolio of value-added products.

"This acquisition is a strategic fit for Hormel Foods, provides us an initial entry into the Brazilian market and will serve as a platform for future growth in South America.”

Cidade do Sol CEO Mauro Preti said: “Hormel Foods has a strong reputation with values that align closely with the values we have built throughout our 85-year history.

“They share an unwavering focus on product quality, state-of-the-art technology, and transparency. Hormel Foods acquisition of the Ceratti brand provides the resources of a global company and will allow us to facilitate our plans for expansion and growth.”

Cidade produces more than 70 different flavored premium products and the company follows strict criteria for ingredient selection and production processes.

Recently, Hormel Foods acquired Italian meats company Fontanini Italian Meats and Sausages from Capitol Wholesale Meats for $425m.

Chicago-based Fontanini is a branded foodservice business which was established in 1960 and was operating as Capitol Wholesale Meats in the past.

The company manufactures Italian meats and sausages along with a range of other premium meat products like pizza toppings and meatballs for the foodservice industry.

Hormel Foods' brands include SKIPPY, SPAM, Hormel Natural Choice, Applegate, Justin’s, Wholly Guacamole, Hormel Black Label and over 30 other brands.

Image: Hormel acquires Ceratti brand. Photo: Courtesy of © 2017 Hormel Foods Corporation.   

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Agri & Animal Products> Meat & Seafood

Related Dates
2017> August

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Meat
Meat & Seafood News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Emsland Group – Producer of Potato Starch and Derivatives Emsland Group is Germany’s largest producer of potato starch, as well as a worldwide manufacturer of refined starch products, fibres, potato flakes and granules. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers Oxford Instruments - High Technology Instrumentation Oxford Instruments designs, supplies and supports high-technology instrumentation with a focus on research and industrial applications. Innovation has been the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success for over 50 years, and its strategy is to effect the successful commercialisation of these ideas by bringing them to market in a timely and customer-focused fashion. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers TIPPER TIE - Suppliers of Food Processing and Packaging Machines TIPPER TIE is a worldwide supplier of processing and packaging machines. A Dover company with a long history in the meat and poultry industries, TIPPER TIE is also active in baked goods, produce, nuts, food ingredients and pet food. Outside of food, the company is a trusted partner to manufacturers of packaged explosives, adhesives, sealants and other industrial products. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers GEA Food Solutions - Equipment for Safe, Healthy and Nutritious Food Processing Products GEA equipment produces and packages healthy, nutritious and appealing foods as safely and environmentally responsibly as possible. Typical examples of our customers’ end products include round meat, ham, sausages, caseready meats, sliced meat and cheese, and further processed products such as hamburgers, nuggets and ready-to-eat meals. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers

Meat & Seafood Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.