Meat & Seafood News

Gressingham Foods opens new distribution centre in Suffolk, UK

FBR Staff Writer Published 24 January 2017

British duck meat company Gressingham Foods has opened a new distribution centre in Suffolk County in the UK with an investment of £5m.

Located at Redgrave, the new 53,600ft2 distribution centre was opened to meet its growing business, reported East Anglian Daily Times.

The centre will allow Gressingham Foods to store most of its products and packaging on site.

Gressingham Foods managing director William Buchanan was quoted by the publication as saying: “With the growing popularity of duck the new distribution centre is a key investment, securing the future of the site at Redgrave with the opportunity to expand production of ducks and other poultry in the future.”

The company based in Debach also operates in geese, poultry and specialty meats segments apart from duck meat.

Its new facility features a refrigeration plant with chambers that facilitate storage at multiple temperatures. The distribution centre is said to be powered by solar energy.

Founded in 1971, Gressingham Foods which was originally named as Green Label Foods, has a workforce of 550 employees working in the Suffolk and Norfolk locations, with 350 of them employed at the Redgrave facility.

Accoring to its website, the company rears the Gressingham duck breed on its Red Tractor approved farms in East Anglica.

Run by the Buchanan family, Gressingham Foods had acquired Norfolk Button Farms in 2007 along with a production site in Redgrave. It acquired exclusive right to breed Gressingham ducks in 1996.

