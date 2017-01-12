Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Agri & Animal Products
Meat & Seafood
Meat & Seafood Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Agri & Animal Products | Meat & Seafood
Meat & Seafood News

Danish Crown to acquire German cattle slaughterhouse Teterower Fleisch

Published 12 January 2017

Denmark’s food processing firm Danish Crown has entered into an agreement to acquire the German cattle slaughterhouse Teterower Fleisch for undisclosed sum.

The acquisition is expected to enable Danish Crown to become the fifth-largest cattle slaughterhouse in Germany and a major player in the north European market for organic beef.

With an annual turnover of €150m, the privately owned Teterower Fleisch employs 187 people and slaughters 110,000 cattle annually.

Nearly 20% of the slaughtered by Teterower Fleisch are claimed to be organic.

Danish Crown president and group CEO Jais Valeur said: “The German business ties in beautifully with Danish Crown’s new 4WD strategy.

“We want our beef division in particular to grow and to account for a larger share of Danish Crown’s total activities – while at the same time focusing more on organic products and value adding.”

Following the completion of the acquisition, the company plans to operate Danish Crown Beefs existing slaughterhouse activities in Husum and the newly acquired business as an integrated unit.

Through the integrated unit, Danish Crown plans to focus on specialisation and on utilizing synergies in the international markets that both companies serve.

Currently, Danish Crown’s beef division has significant slaughtering activities in the north German city of Husum. It slaughters almost 90,000 animals annually at the facility.

Danish Crown Beef CEO Finn Klostermann said: “We are convinced that we can generate further growth by integrating the German business.

“We will have access to larger supplies of German raw materials, and the German company will be able to access Danish Crown Beef’s markets worldwide.”

The acquisition is subject to approval from the German federal cartel office (the Bundeskartellamt).

Danish Crown said that Teterower Fleisch’s local management team will remain in place in order to maintain the company’s strong local connections.

In November last year, Danish Crown announced plans to to setup a processing and retail product facility in Shanghai, China as part of its 2021 strategy.

Image: Teterower Fleisch employs 187 people and slaughters 110,000 cattle annually. Photo courtesy of Danish Crown A/S.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Agri & Animal Products> Meat & Seafood

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Meat
Meat & Seafood News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

QIAGEN – Sample & Assay Technologies QIAGEN® is the leading global provider of sample and assay technologies. Sample technologies are used to isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from biological samples Assay technologies are used to make such isolated biomolecules visible for subsequent analysis. QIAGEN has developed and currently markets more than 500 sample and assay products as well as automated solutions for such consumables. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers TREIF - Passion for Food Cutting TREIF is a leading international business in the field of food cutting technology. TREIF (Oberlahr, Germany) is developing and manufacturing innovative machines, production lines and systems exclusively for cutting and slicing food (slicer, dicer, portion cutting machines). The company is developing and executing customer oriented cutting solutions not only for the industry which includes e.g. machines for slicing to a prescribed weight, but also for shop applications, supermarkets and canteens. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers Oxford Instruments - High Technology Instrumentation Oxford Instruments designs, supplies and supports high-technology instrumentation with a focus on research and industrial applications. Innovation has been the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success for over 50 years, and its strategy is to effect the successful commercialisation of these ideas by bringing them to market in a timely and customer-focused fashion. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers GEA Food Solutions - Equipment for Safe, Healthy and Nutritious Food Processing Products GEA equipment produces and packages healthy, nutritious and appealing foods as safely and environmentally responsibly as possible. Typical examples of our customers’ end products include round meat, ham, sausages, caseready meats, sliced meat and cheese, and further processed products such as hamburgers, nuggets and ready-to-eat meals. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers

Meat & Seafood Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.