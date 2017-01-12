Danish Crown to acquire German cattle slaughterhouse Teterower Fleisch

Denmark’s food processing firm Danish Crown has entered into an agreement to acquire the German cattle slaughterhouse Teterower Fleisch for undisclosed sum.

The acquisition is expected to enable Danish Crown to become the fifth-largest cattle slaughterhouse in Germany and a major player in the north European market for organic beef.

With an annual turnover of €150m, the privately owned Teterower Fleisch employs 187 people and slaughters 110,000 cattle annually.

Nearly 20% of the slaughtered by Teterower Fleisch are claimed to be organic.

Danish Crown president and group CEO Jais Valeur said: “The German business ties in beautifully with Danish Crown’s new 4WD strategy.

“We want our beef division in particular to grow and to account for a larger share of Danish Crown’s total activities – while at the same time focusing more on organic products and value adding.”

Following the completion of the acquisition, the company plans to operate Danish Crown Beefs existing slaughterhouse activities in Husum and the newly acquired business as an integrated unit.

Through the integrated unit, Danish Crown plans to focus on specialisation and on utilizing synergies in the international markets that both companies serve.

Currently, Danish Crown’s beef division has significant slaughtering activities in the north German city of Husum. It slaughters almost 90,000 animals annually at the facility.

Danish Crown Beef CEO Finn Klostermann said: “We are convinced that we can generate further growth by integrating the German business.

“We will have access to larger supplies of German raw materials, and the German company will be able to access Danish Crown Beef’s markets worldwide.”

The acquisition is subject to approval from the German federal cartel office (the Bundeskartellamt).

Danish Crown said that Teterower Fleisch’s local management team will remain in place in order to maintain the company’s strong local connections.

In November last year, Danish Crown announced plans to to setup a processing and retail product facility in Shanghai, China as part of its 2021 strategy.

Image: Teterower Fleisch employs 187 people and slaughters 110,000 cattle annually. Photo courtesy of Danish Crown A/S.