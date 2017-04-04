Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Agri & Animal Products
Meat & Seafood
Meat & Seafood Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Agri & Animal Products | Meat & Seafood
Meat & Seafood News

CPF agrees to acquire UK-based Westbridge Food

Published 04 April 2017

Charoen Pokphand Foods' (CPF) subsidiary CPF Investment has agreed to acquire Westbridge Food Group (WFGL) for approximately THB2.6bn (£60m).

WFGL is a UK-based company expertizes lie in sales of meat and ready-made products to customers which are retails, food service, food manufacturers in the UK and countries in the European Union.

The company also engages in the development, sourcing and supply of products across many food groups on a world-wide basis.

WFGL invests in 117 companies in the UK and 16 companies in the Netherlands which have Import “Quota License” for the import of poultry meats and other poultry products to the EU. In addition, WFGL also has 1 repacking factory in England for product packaging to serve customers’ demands.

In 2015, WFGL recorded a total revenue of THB14.73 billion with THB 173 million of net profit.

Adirek Sripratak, Chairman of the Executive Committee of CPF, said: “the investment in WFGL will allow CPF to expand its distribution network for retails, food services and food manufacturers in the UK and the EU countries which have a high potentiality.

“Most of WFGL's markets are new customers group rather than CPF's existing clients. WFGL's products mainly involve chicken, shrimp, fish and processed foods which are in line with CPF’s product. In addition, CPF will have import quota license for chicken products to the EU since WFGL has more than 100 subsidiaries which have import quota.

“Its management team also has high experiences in food business management. This investment will encourage CPF’s export opportunities to UK and European countries.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Agri & Animal Products> Meat & Seafood

Related Dates
2017> April

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Meat, Fish and Poultry
Meat & Seafood News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Tharos Ltd - On-Site Krill and Marine Consulting Tharos specialises in krill and marine business consulting and logistics. If you develop marine-based products, we have the resources you need. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers Oxford Instruments - High Technology Instrumentation Oxford Instruments designs, supplies and supports high-technology instrumentation with a focus on research and industrial applications. Innovation has been the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success for over 50 years, and its strategy is to effect the successful commercialisation of these ideas by bringing them to market in a timely and customer-focused fashion. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers CSB-System - Design, Develop, Supply & Implement Business Software Solutions CSB-System designs, develops, supplies and implements business software solutions tailored to the needs of food and beverage manufacturers globally. The company’s ERP software, MES software, Traceability software, and Warehousing and Distribution software offer a number of important benefits, such as improved efficiencies, effective production planning and management, integrated processing and packing lines and comprehensive monitoring. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers Kroma - Fish Gutting and Filleting Machines Kroma supplies gutting and filleting machines globally, and is well-known for designing and producing machines for processing fish. We can deliver standalone machines as well as complete turnkey projects with all the necessary machines and installations for a successful fish production. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers

Meat & Seafood Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.