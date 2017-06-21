Costco breaks ground on $300m poultry processing plant in Nebraska

Costco has broken ground on a $300m poultry processing plant in the US state of Nebraska.

Dubbed the Lincoln Premium Poultry facility, the project which will be built in Fremont is Costco’s first-ever chicken processing plant.

Slated to begin operations in April 2019, the poultry facility will also feature a hatchery and a feed mill facility.

It is estimated to bring revenue of $1.2bn annually and generate about 800 new jobs in the region.

The new jobs will also include roles in the information technology, mechanics, and management teams of the poultry plant, as announced by Nebraska Department of Economic Development Director Courtney Dentlinger.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts said: “Costco has a reputation for being a great corporate citizen, and today’s groundbreaking highlights what’s to come: good paying jobs, more opportunity for our local farmers, and the all-important expansion of value-added agriculture in our state.”

The Lincoln Premium Poultry facility will connect a dedicated network of poultry producers in eastern Nebraska to Costco.

It is expected to have a weekly processing capacity of two million chickens using the latest technology. The processed chicken products will be sold across Costco stores.

Costco had finalized on Fremont after working out with a number of partners including the Greater Fremont Development Council, City of Fremont, Greater Omaha Chamber Economic Development Partnership among others over the past year.

Costco strategic planning and development director Jonathan Luz said: “We are eager to continue our work with the community, officials at all levels, our trusted construction partners, and with everyone else involved in order to make this business something that Fremont, Nebraska and Costco can truly be proud to be part of.”

Image: Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and others at the groundbreaking program of Costco’s poultry plant. Photo: courtesy of State of Nebraska.