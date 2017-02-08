Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Agri & Animal Products
Meat & Seafood
Meat & Seafood Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Agri & Animal Products | Meat & Seafood
Meat & Seafood News

Clearwater Seafoods steps up investment in Arctic surf clam fishery

Published 08 February 2017

Clearwater Seafoods has announced that it will invest over C$5m in its Arctic surf clam fishery to expand its exporting capacity of wild-caught Canadian seafood.

The company will make the new investments in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia and Grand Bank, Newfoundland to add processing capacity and boost continued sustainable growth of the fishery.

Clearwater CEO Ian Smith said: “With this investment, Clearwater will continue to expand the export market for wild-caught Canadian seafood and build on its global leadership in sustainable seafood excellence." 

The new investments will allow Clearwater to improve its offerings for traditional customer base.

Besides, they are expected to help the company in expanding distribution to new markets especially in Europe where sushi consumption is growing rapidly.

As part of the investment, Clearwater will spend C$2m to set up clam processing capacity at Clearwater's Highland Fisheries facility in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia.

The investment is expected to result in turning a seasonal crab plant in Cape Breton into a year-round seafood processing operation providing full time, year-round jobs for 36 people.

Clearwater will make an additional $3.6m in its existing Grand Bank, Newfoundland facility to increase grading and processing, improve infrastructure and expand production of additional value-added product formats.

Smith added: "Through investments in these facilities and communities, Clearwater will increase production, create quality employment and new and innovative product formats to drive global growth of Arctic surf clams.”

Currently, Clearwater's surf clam operations contribute over C$70m annually to the Atlantic Canadian economy.

 Clearwater is one of North America's largest vertically integrated seafood companies with a eco-certified seafood portfolio that includes scallops, lobster, clams, coldwater shrimp, langoustines, crab, whelk and groundfish.

Image: Clearwater will make an additional $3.6m in its existing Grand Bank, Newfoundland facility. Photo courtesy of CNW Group/Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Agri & Animal Products> Meat & Seafood

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Fish & Seafood
Meat & Seafood News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Kroma - Fish Gutting and Filleting Machines Kroma supplies gutting and filleting machines globally, and is well-known for designing and producing machines for processing fish. We can deliver standalone machines as well as complete turnkey projects with all the necessary machines and installations for a successful fish production. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers GEA Food Solutions - Equipment for Safe, Healthy and Nutritious Food Processing Products GEA equipment produces and packages healthy, nutritious and appealing foods as safely and environmentally responsibly as possible. Typical examples of our customers’ end products include round meat, ham, sausages, caseready meats, sliced meat and cheese, and further processed products such as hamburgers, nuggets and ready-to-eat meals. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers Emsland Group – Producer of Potato Starch and Derivatives Emsland Group is Germany’s largest producer of potato starch, as well as a worldwide manufacturer of refined starch products, fibres, potato flakes and granules. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers Marel Stork Poultry Processing - Global Supplier of Poultry Processing Equipment, Integrated Systems and Services With decades’ worth of experience, Marel Stork Poultry Processing has displayed dedication through a number of well-executed projects, from all over the world. We have become a leading figure in the technology market for innovative inline poultry processing equipment. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers

Meat & Seafood Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.