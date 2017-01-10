Clearwater Seafoods appoints new vice president for global marketing division

Clearwater Seafoods has appointed Don Holdsworth as vice president for global marketing.

Based out of Clearwater's Bedford, NS Headquarters, Holdsworth will lead the Company's global marketing team, while working with all facets of the organization to develop and implement Clearwater's global marketing strategies.

Holdsworth is a seasoned marketing executive with over 20 years of consumer packaged goods experience, having held various roles within the Kraft Heinz organization. Most recently, he was based in Ontario as Head of the Condiments & Spreads group, working with a portfolio of market-leading brands, including Heinz Ketchup, Kraft Peanut Butter and Renee's Salad Dressings to name a few.

"Don is a valuable addition to the Clearwater organization, bringing a wealth of experience to our Global Markets team," said Greg Morency, President and Chief Commercial Officer, Clearwater Seafoods. "As the Company embarks on its next five-year plan, Don will play an integral role in developing and leading the implementation of Clearwater's marketing strategies and plans." Don began his marketing career as an Assistant Product Manager with Whitehall-Robins Inc. He is a graduate of Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario.

Source: Company Press Release