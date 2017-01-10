Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Agri & Animal Products
Meat & Seafood
Meat & Seafood Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Agri & Animal Products | Meat & Seafood
Meat & Seafood News

Clearwater Seafoods appoints new vice president for global marketing division

Published 10 January 2017

Clearwater Seafoods has appointed Don Holdsworth as vice president for global marketing.

Based out of Clearwater's Bedford, NS Headquarters, Holdsworth will lead the Company's global marketing team, while working with all facets of the organization to develop and implement Clearwater's global marketing strategies.

Holdsworth is a seasoned marketing executive with over 20 years of consumer packaged goods experience, having held various roles within the Kraft Heinz organization.

Most recently, he was based in Ontario as Head of the Condiments & Spreads group, working with a portfolio of market-leading brands, including Heinz Ketchup, Kraft Peanut Butter and Renee's Salad Dressings to name a few.  

"Don is a valuable addition to the Clearwater organization, bringing a wealth of experience to our Global Markets team," said Greg Morency, President and Chief Commercial Officer, Clearwater Seafoods.

"As the Company embarks on its next five-year plan, Don will play an integral role in developing and leading the implementation of Clearwater's marketing strategies and plans."

Don began his marketing career as an Assistant Product Manager with Whitehall-Robins Inc. He is a graduate of Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Agri & Animal Products> Meat & Seafood

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Fish & Seafood
Meat & Seafood News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Marel Stork Poultry Processing - Global Supplier of Poultry Processing Equipment, Integrated Systems and Services With decades’ worth of experience, Marel Stork Poultry Processing has displayed dedication through a number of well-executed projects, from all over the world. We have become a leading figure in the technology market for innovative inline poultry processing equipment. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers 3M Food Safety - Sample Preparation, Identification, Testing and Monitoring 3M Food Safety is a leading global manufacturer of innovative solutions that help the food and beverage industries optimise the quality and safety of their products to enable consumer protection. At every step, 3M is dedicated to providing solutions that help mitigate risk, improve operational efficiencies and impact the bottom line. We are committed to maximising product safety for consumers and protecting the reputation and brand of our customers. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers Oxford Instruments - High Technology Instrumentation Oxford Instruments designs, supplies and supports high-technology instrumentation with a focus on research and industrial applications. Innovation has been the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success for over 50 years, and its strategy is to effect the successful commercialisation of these ideas by bringing them to market in a timely and customer-focused fashion. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers TIPPER TIE - Suppliers of Food Processing and Packaging Machines TIPPER TIE is a worldwide supplier of processing and packaging machines. A Dover company with a long history in the meat and poultry industries, TIPPER TIE is also active in baked goods, produce, nuts, food ingredients and pet food. Outside of food, the company is a trusted partner to manufacturers of packaged explosives, adhesives, sealants and other industrial products. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers

Meat & Seafood Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.