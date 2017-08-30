Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Meat & Seafood News

Cherkizovo Group secures permission to export poultry products to Iraq

Published 30 August 2017

Russian food firm Cherkizovo Group said that its Vasilyevskaya poultry production facility has received permission to export poultry products to Iraq.

The Vasilyevskaya poultry farm, which is Cherkizovo Group’s largest poultry production facility, was granted the right to export to Iraq. The permit was issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture in August 2017.

A key requirement for the export of poultry meat to Iraq is the observance of halal – a set of rules in the Islamic religious tradition that sets strict guidelines for the slaughter of animals. The slaughter facilities at the Vasilyevskaya poultry farm comply with these rules, according to certification from the Halal International Centre for Standardisation and Certification of the Council of Muftis of Russia.

The Group’s halal products are produced under the brands "Latifa" and "Dajajti" and are intended both for export as well as for meeting the domestic demand for these products.

The Vasilievskaya poultry farm is located in Bessonovsky district of Penza region. The enterprise was founded in 1978, and in 1998 it joined Cherkizovo Group. Today, it is the largest poultry factory in the Group and one of the highest capacity poultry producing facilities in Russia.

Obtaining the right to export products to Iraq is a significant step in the development of the Group’s export potential. Exports increasingly important for the Group in current market conditions. Iraq is one of the largest markets in the Middle East. The requirements for imported poultry meat are very strict. Cherkizovo Group products today meet the most stringent international requirements for biosafety. The Group has already received permits to export to Egypt, the UAE, Tanzania and the EU.



Source: Company Press Release

