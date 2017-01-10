BRF, Qatar to acquire Turkish poultry producer Banvit

Brazilian meat company BRF has signed an agreement to acquire Turkish poultry producer Banvit to expand its international presence.

The enterprise value of Banvit is estimated at $470m.

The transaction will be carried out through a joint venture between BRF and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the sovereign fund of Qatar.

While BRF will hold 60% stake in the joint venture, QIA will own 40%.

Banvit, a fully integrated producer, has facilities ranging from feed control to final food processing. It has five feed plants, four hatcheries and five production plants.

BRF global CEO Pedro Faria said: “The units are located in the country’s West, which concentrates most consumers, and East, which positions it as the only company capable of serving both the domestic and export markets.”

Banvit assets will be incorporated into the newly launched BRF’s subsidiary OneFoods, which is led by Patricio Rohner, BRF general manager in the Middle East and North Africa.

Earlier this month, BRF launched OneFoods to target the halal market in Middle East countries.

Rohner said: “The acquisition of Banvit is the first step on the agenda to accelerate the growth of OneFoods, which holds market share in chicken products of approximately 45% in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman, countries where it operates with own distribution and a broad product portfolio.”

The acquisition of Banvit is subject to fulfillment of the conditions precedent in the final documents, including approval by the antitrust authority.

The first phase of the transaction involves purchase of 79.5% stake in Banvit, followed later by a tender offer for the remaining minority interest of 20.5%.

Image: The enterprise value of Banvit is estimated at $470m. Photo courtesy of J.Chaikom/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.