Meat & Seafood News

Black Kassel deli meat brand expands in US

Published 25 January 2017

The Black Kassel brand of deli meats is expanding its reach in the US, with new products and packaging.

The Black Kassel brand, produced by Piller's Fine Foods, uses old-world techniques and recipes, and includes salamis available at the Deli counter, specialty items, and pre-packaged sliced meats.

For centuries, artisans living along the Rhein and Mosel rivers produced some of Central Europe's finest cured meats.

Black Kassel stays true to these traditions with carefully blended spices, then select hardwoods are used to naturally smoke the meats, which are patiently dry aged to perfection.

Black Kassel products are rich in protein and are allergen free (free of all major allergens including milk, eggs, fish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and soybeans).

Black Kassel is particularly well known for its signature shapes, including Old Forest Salami and Picante Salami (flower shapes), Mustard Seed Salami (square) and D'Amour Salami (heart shape), which look especially pleasing on charcuterie platters.

The brand is available at the deli counters at major grocery stores across the United States including Central Markets, select HEB stores, Bristol Farms, United Supermarkets and Giant Eagle.

Piller's corporate chef, Chef D (Darryl Fletcher) offers the following pairing tips for four of Black Kassel's popular salami varieties:

The Old Forest flower shaped salami has a delicate flavor profile and is perfect for deli trays and sandwiches. Chef recommends serving it with a pale lager.

The Mustard Seed square shaped salami is mixed with mustard seed and a hint of garlic producing a very mild yet flavorful product. Chef D suggests serving it with an unoaked Chardonnay.

The Gypsy round shaped salami is a fine blend of pork infused with cayenne pepper producing a semi-hot spicy flavor. An ideal pairing is with Riesling.

The Picante flower shaped salami features the flavor of Habanero pepper. Gewurztraminer is the recommended wine pairing.

Black Kassel is the brand used by Piller's Fine Foods for deli meats & meat snacks sold in the USA that focus on rich traditional recipes and practices.



Source: Company Press Release

