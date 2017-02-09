Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Agri & Animal Products
Meat & Seafood
Meat & Seafood Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Agri & Animal Products | Meat & Seafood
Meat & Seafood News

Bernard Matthews to axe 150 jobs at Norfolk headquarters

FBR Staff Writer Published 09 February 2017

British turkey producer Bernard Matthews has confirmed its move to cut about 150 jobs at its headquarters in Norfolk County, UK as part of a restructuring strategy.

Employees at the Great Witchingham facility in the county have been informed about the proposed job cuts by the 2 Sisters Food Group owned company, reported Eastern Daily Press reported.

While 90 employees could be made redundant in the production unit, the company may eliminate 50 jobs at its head office operations.

Employee unions are due to meet with the company heads to discuss the proposals, which are subject to a consultation period lasting 45 days.

The proposals could lead to Bernard Matthews shutting down its chicken production at Great Witchingham. 

A Bernard Matthews spokesman has been quoted in the publication to have said: “The potential changes are a consequence of the company undertaking restructuring across its head office and a proposal to cease production of chicken at its Great Witchingham factory. If these changes proceed, they will create a business which is fit for future growth.

“Our focus now is to support colleagues affected and ensure we explore all options available to us to mitigate potential job losses.”

The turkey producer's Holton facility in Suffolk County would mainly produce fresh and whole-bird products throughout the year should the company go ahead with its restructuring proposals. On the other hand, the Great Witchingham is likely to focus on manufacturing labeled and processed products, the publication reported.

In January, the UK competition watchdog has cleared the food industry tycoon Ranjit Boparan’s acquisition of turkey producer Bernard Matthews.

Bernard Matthews was sold by Rutland Partners, a private equity firm which took over the turkey firm in 2013 and ran it for three years.

Image : A domestic Turkey. Photo courtesy of christmasstockimages.com/Wikipedia.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Agri & Animal Products> Meat & Seafood

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Meat, Fish and Poultry
Meat & Seafood News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

QIAGEN – Sample & Assay Technologies QIAGEN® is the leading global provider of sample and assay technologies. Sample technologies are used to isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from biological samples Assay technologies are used to make such isolated biomolecules visible for subsequent analysis. QIAGEN has developed and currently markets more than 500 sample and assay products as well as automated solutions for such consumables. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers Oxford Instruments - High Technology Instrumentation Oxford Instruments designs, supplies and supports high-technology instrumentation with a focus on research and industrial applications. Innovation has been the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success for over 50 years, and its strategy is to effect the successful commercialisation of these ideas by bringing them to market in a timely and customer-focused fashion. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers 3M Food Safety - Sample Preparation, Identification, Testing and Monitoring 3M Food Safety is a leading global manufacturer of innovative solutions that help the food and beverage industries optimise the quality and safety of their products to enable consumer protection. At every step, 3M is dedicated to providing solutions that help mitigate risk, improve operational efficiencies and impact the bottom line. We are committed to maximising product safety for consumers and protecting the reputation and brand of our customers. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers Emsland Group – Producer of Potato Starch and Derivatives Emsland Group is Germany’s largest producer of potato starch, as well as a worldwide manufacturer of refined starch products, fibres, potato flakes and granules. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers

Meat & Seafood Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.