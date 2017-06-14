Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Agri & Animal Products
Meat & Seafood
Meat & Seafood Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Agri & Animal Products | Meat & Seafood
Meat & Seafood News

AquaBounty acquires Bell Fish’s fish farming facility in Indiana

FBR Staff Writer Published 14 June 2017

AquaBounty Technologies has agreed to acquire certain assets of Bell Fish Company, including its farming facility in Albany, Indiana, for $14m in an all-cash deal.

Ronald Stotish, Chief Executive Officer of AquaBounty, stated: "This acquisition marks an important milestone and provides the Company with its first commercial-scale facility in the United States for growing eco-friendly AquAdvantage Salmon.  This site will enable production of healthy Atlantic salmon, which will not require vaccines or antibiotics, in a sustainable and responsible manner close to domestic consumers."

The purchase, which is expected to close within the next 30 days, will provide the Company with a land-based, contained aquaculture system to grow AquAdvantage Salmon near major demand centers in the $2 billion U.S. Atlantic salmon market.  The United States currently imports over 92% of the farmed Atlantic salmon it consumes.  AquAdvantage Salmon will offer the opportunity for a viable domestic aquaculture industry while providing consumers a fresh and delicious product.

If anticipated timelines are achieved, the facility's first harvest could come as soon as the third quarter of 2019.  This is significantly faster than other land-based facilities due to the quicker time to market for AquAdvantage Salmon.  Once fully operational, the current facility will have an expected annual capacity of 1200 metric tons, which at current Atlantic salmon prices represents over $10 million a year in potential sales, with the possibility for future expansion.

AquaBounty continues to evaluate additional opportunities for larger production facilities in both the United States and Canada.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Agri & Animal Products> Meat & Seafood

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Fish & Seafood
Meat & Seafood News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

3M Food Safety - Sample Preparation, Identification, Testing and Monitoring 3M Food Safety is a leading global manufacturer of innovative solutions that help the food and beverage industries optimise the quality and safety of their products to enable consumer protection. At every step, 3M is dedicated to providing solutions that help mitigate risk, improve operational efficiencies and impact the bottom line. We are committed to maximising product safety for consumers and protecting the reputation and brand of our customers. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers CSB-System - Design, Develop, Supply & Implement Business Software Solutions CSB-System designs, develops, supplies and implements business software solutions tailored to the needs of food and beverage manufacturers globally. The company’s ERP software, MES software, Traceability software, and Warehousing and Distribution software offer a number of important benefits, such as improved efficiencies, effective production planning and management, integrated processing and packing lines and comprehensive monitoring. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers Neogen Europe - The People Behind Food Safety and Security The consistent and significant growth of Neogen Europe since the company was established 14 years ago has seen it become a leading supplier of innovative food safety products in Europe. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers QIAGEN – Sample & Assay Technologies QIAGEN® is the leading global provider of sample and assay technologies. Sample technologies are used to isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from biological samples Assay technologies are used to make such isolated biomolecules visible for subsequent analysis. QIAGEN has developed and currently markets more than 500 sample and assay products as well as automated solutions for such consumables. Agri & Animal Products > Meat & Seafood > Suppliers

Meat & Seafood Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.