Alibaba partners with Driscoll's to bring US food products to China

Alibaba has partnered with Driscoll’s and Chicken of the Sea to bring US food products to China, home to the world’s largest consumer market.

Through this effort, Chinese consumers will be able to purchase fresh strawberries as well as high quality seafood directly on Alibaba's Tmall platform.

The announcement was made at Gateway ’17, Alibaba’s inaugural conference focused on helping U.S. small businesses, farmers and entrepreneurs explore growth opportunities overseas in response to Chinese consumers’ demands for high-quality products from the U.S.

“The Chinese market opportunity for fresh, American grown produce is tremendous and we believe Alibaba allows us to expand consumer access to our berries, and we’ll be able to take full advantage of that opportunity,” said Jae Chun, Driscoll’s Vice President and General Manager of China. “We look forward to making our Driscoll’s finest berries available to Chinese consumers.”

“Chinese consumers are increasingly discerning and demanding, putting a premium on safety and quality when shopping for fresh and chilled seafood, such as lobster, shrimp and salmon,” said Faisal Sheikh, Managing Director of Emerging Markets, Thai Union/Chicken of the Sea. “Everyone at Chicken of the Sea is excited to join forces with Alibaba, to provide the highest-quality seafood available directly to the Chinese consumer.”

China presents unique opportunities for U.S. farmers and producers due to the strong demand across China for quality food products, especially fresh produce. According to Produce Report, 36 million households in China bought fresh products online in 2016 and that number is expected to double by 2020.

Alibaba has developed strategic cooperation and services that enable U.S. producers, wholesalers and associations to export fresh and prepared foods directly to Chinese consumers with ease. Cainiao Network, Alibaba’s logistics affiliate, enables same day and next day delivery in more than 1,100 counties and districts in China.

"We are thrilled to welcome these two companies onto our platform and to help facilitate their journey to reach millions of Chinese consumers,” said Jet Jing, Vice President of Alibaba Group. "These mutually beneficial partnerships will allow Alibaba to diversify the options available to consumers on our platforms, and we can help both Driscoll’s and Chicken of the Sea to successfully build their brand and presence in China."

