ABP Food to lead European consortium in food research project

ABP Food Group has been selected by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) to lead a European consortium in a food research project.

The research is said to be initiated to tackle the several challenges faced by the food supply chain and improve the food production levels.

Fifty partners coming from market-leading businesses, technology innovators, consumer facing organizations and best-in-class research institutions have been selected to make the consortium as per ABP Food.

ABP Food Group technical and sustainability director Dean Holroyd said: “From ABP’s perspective, this is a great opportunity to be partnering with leading global players as we look at ways to improve the sustainable production and processing of beef from farm to fork.

“We look forward to collaborating with our colleagues in EIT Food with a view to making a lasting and positive impact on European and global food production.”

EIT will finance €400m for the project, which will see a total of nearly €1.2bn over the next seven years.

The project will establish four innovation programmes in FoodConnects Assistant, The Web of Food, Your Farm2Fork and The Zero Waste Agenda, all of which will be focused on a number of major societal food challenges.

FoodConnects Assistant will study the sphere of personalised healthy food and nutrition while The Web of Food will carry out research on the digitalisation of the food system.

Your Farm2Fork will explore consumer driven supply chain development along with adoption of new technology in both farming processing and retail.

The Zero Waste Agenda will focus on changing the existing linear “produce-use-dispose” food model into a circular bio-economy.