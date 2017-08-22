2 Sisters Food to expand Welsh processing plant with £1.4m investment

UK-based food manufacturer, 2 Sisters Food Group, is investing £1.4m to expand supply from its Welsh beef and sheep processing plant in Merthyr Tydfil.

The £1.4 million investment in the beef and sheep plant that kicked off at the end of last month will be spent on modernising the beef boning hall and improving efficiency, quality and process control.

Ranjit Singh, 2 Sisters CEO said: “Investment in the boning hall will ensure that we create a leaner, more efficient supply chain at our flagship facility in Wales.”

“I’m confident that our Better Before Bigger strategy with its efficiency platform will put us in a good place for the long term.”

Andrew Cracknell, MD at 2 Sisters Red Meat said: “The investment in our cutting operation will future proof jobs at the site and provide the platform for additional growth in beef sales over the next decade.”

Source: Company Press Release